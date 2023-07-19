J-K: Mata Vaishno Devi yatra on new track suspended as Katra witnesses record rainfall

Jammu, July 19
The new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been closed for pilgrims in view of landslide threat as Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district received the heaviest rainfall in the past 43 years.
Chopper service to the shrine has also been suspended because of inclement weather. However, movement of pilgrims to reach the shrine atop Trikuta Hills will continue on the old track, officials said on Wednesday.
"Yatra has been suspended on the new track due to the threat of landslides. However, the yatra is going on the old track," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg told PTI.
Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.
"This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980. On July 31, 2019, Katra received 292.4 mm of rain," an official of the weather department said.
