Jaish module busted, 4 held

Srinagar, March 24

Security forces on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module by arresting four militant associates in Srinagar, a police spokesperson said. Acting on specific information, a joint mobile vehicle check post was established in Kenihama area in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city this evening, the spokesperson said.

During checking, a vehicle was intercepted by the security forces and four terror associates were arrested, the spokesperson said. He identified them as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather and Gulam Hassan Khandey — all from Lcchnambal Zafran Colony Pantha Chowk — and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Frestabal, Pampore.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-56 rifle with three magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm, a Glock pistol with two magazines, 26 rounds of 9 mm and six Chinese grenades were seized from them, the spokesperson added.

