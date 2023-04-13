Jammu police reconstitute SIT to probe dentist’s murder

Jammu, April 12
Failing to achieve results even after a month of dentist Dr Sumedha Sharma’s murdered, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.
While Ramnish Gupta, SP (headquarters), is the in-charge of the SIT, Sachit Sharma, DSP (city south), and Vishal Shoor, Domana DSP, are its members.
Civil society and family members of Sumedha had raised questions over the investigation by the Jammu police. The prime accused in her murder case, Johar Ganai, was treated at GMC,
Jammu, for a stab wound he inflicted on himself after killing Sumedha on Holi. An SIT was formed on March 11 with Vikram Singh, DSP, Bakshi Nagar, as its head. The Jammu SSP has asked Gupta to ensure “culmination of investigation quickly”. The police have not confirmed if Ganai has been arrested or is still under treatment. Rajesh Gupta, VHP working chief, J&K, said, “There are apprehensions that some doctors are trying to help Ganai by presenting him as mentally unstable. The CCTV footage of the ward where Ganai is kept should be checked.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...