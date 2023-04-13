Jammu police reconstitute SIT to probe dentist’s murder

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 12

Failing to achieve results even after a month of dentist Dr Sumedha Sharma’s murdered, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

While Ramnish Gupta, SP (headquarters), is the in-charge of the SIT, Sachit Sharma, DSP (city south), and Vishal Shoor, Domana DSP, are its members.

Civil society and family members of Sumedha had raised questions over the investigation by the Jammu police. The prime accused in her murder case, Johar Ganai, was treated at GMC,

Jammu, for a stab wound he inflicted on himself after killing Sumedha on Holi. An SIT was formed on March 11 with Vikram Singh, DSP, Bakshi Nagar, as its head. The Jammu SSP has asked Gupta to ensure “culmination of investigation quickly”. The police have not confirmed if Ganai has been arrested or is still under treatment. Rajesh Gupta, VHP working chief, J&K, said, “There are apprehensions that some doctors are trying to help Ganai by presenting him as mentally unstable. The CCTV footage of the ward where Ganai is kept should be checked.”