J&K to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

New Delhi, April 9

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday except Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was not sighted.

Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday and on Wednesday the 30th fast of Ramzan will be observed, he said.

Eid will, however, be celebrated across Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. Clerics in Kerala including Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar said the Shawwal moon was sighted. Former Imam of Shahi Jama Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari said there is no news of sighting of the moon of Shawwal. In Srinagar, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said the moon was sighted and Eid will be celebrated in Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow.

