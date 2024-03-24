Kashmir’s papier mache art to directly reach consumers

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 23

There’s good news for papier mache artistes of Kashmir. A Canadian organization has launched a new direct-to-consumer chain to boost exports and cut out middlemen.

The founders of MeetPaper, Sanjay Suri, Prateeksha Pathak and Shravan Suri visited the Valley to distribute the first profits to local artistes. During their trip, they met Syed Aijaz and Akhtar Mir, two noted papier mache artisans from Kashmir. Aijaz, who won a President’s Award for his artistry, had struggled financially during the pandemic and had to drive an auto-rickshaw to support his family.

Sanjay Suri said that MeetPaper’s initiative is a unique solution to this problem, ensuring that artists are properly compensated for their work.

Prateeksha Pathak said they started MeetPaper after hearing stories of artisans’ struggles, especially during and after COVID-19. She said they are committed to buying directly from artisans, selling their products, and returning profits to them.

In Kashmir, papier-mache originated in the form of making kalamdans (pen cases) from paper pulp. The kalamdans were in turn covered with floral or geometric patterns and finished with a coat of rogan (varnish). It was for this reason the craft was referred to as kar-i-kalamdan (the art of pen cases) or kar-i-munaqash (the art of decorating). The earliest references reveal that the in the present form the craft travelled from Iran to Kashmir. Kashmir has had a sizeable presence of Iranian traders who set up their trade agencies in Kashmir, primarily for export of the crafts like shawls, etc.

Over a period of time, the craft has evolved into a distinct art form of surface decoration (naqashi) applied over an object made completely from paper pulp or employing at least one layer of paper. Thus, the term papier-mache is applied to a craft that has come to represent the technique and process of surface decoration rather than the composition of the object which is to be decorated.

