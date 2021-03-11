L-G unveils Rs 51-cr projects for tribals

PTI

Srinagar, May 30

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration was paying “sustained attention” to bring quality education to the underprivileged section of society who were long deprived of their rights.

Sinha was in Pulwama district to lay foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 51 crore for the welfare of the tribal community.

He inaugurated a Model Tribal Transit Residential School, girls’ hostel and 18 other projects for the community.

“Sustained attention is being paid to ensure that quality education is brought within reach of people who were long deprived of their rights.

“New hostels, smart classes and a record number of scholarships for tribal students will open doors of economic prosperity and all-round development,” Sinha said.

These projects are a testimony to our commitment of social justice and equality, he added.

Sinha said today the prospects for the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir are bright as a number of schemes have been launched for its benefit.

“Never before have tribal community prospects been as bright as they are today. The Forest Rights Act, PM Van Dhan Yojana, healthcare, transport facility, hostels, tourist villages, skill development — every initiative has been aimed at ensuring progress of J&K in an equitable, fair and just manner,” he said.