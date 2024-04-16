 Ladakh: Agitating groups call off march to China border due to 'non-cooperation' of local administration : The Tribune India

Ladakh: Agitating groups call off march to China border due to 'non-cooperation' of local administration

The groups have been agitating to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

Leh Apex Body (LAB), an amalgam of social and religious groups, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had planned to start their march on Wednesday. Representative image/File photo



PTI

Leh, April 16

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is part of an agitation to press for Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh, said here on Tuesday that they have called off their proposed march to the China border for the second time this month due to “non-cooperation” of local administration.

Leh Apex Body (LAB), an amalgam of social and religious groups, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had planned to start their march on Wednesday.

Wangchuk claimed the motive behind the march was only to know whether pastures in the region were being taken over for setting up projects by big industrialists and if any Indian land was taken away by China.

“We have decided to call off the Pashmina March for the second time due to over-reaction by the administration,” he told reporters.

The groups have been agitating to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk, who was flanked by LAB leaders including its co-chairman Chering Dorjay, said the administration did not allow them to undertake the foot march and instead suggested moving to the area in vehicles.

“Going there in vehicles won't serve our purpose as we want to show the truth by meeting our shepherds.

“We were only planning to go there in a small group of 12 persons and were expecting that the government would facilitate our visit to show to the outside world that there is no problem of shepherds being deprived of their pasture lands and not a single inch of our land has gone anywhere,” Wangchuk, who recently observed 21-day long hunger strike, said.

On April 7, the LAB withdrew its call for a ‘border (Pashmina) march' after authorities imposed prohibitory orders and announced curtailment of internet speed to 2G besides deploying police and paramilitary forces in large numbers on all entry and exit points on the eve of the proposed march.

“We were of the opinion that this time the small group wouldn't be of any concern to anyone, but the administration spoke about restrictions and the impact on the tourism industry.

“People of Ladakh depend on tourism and having respect and concern for their livelihood, we are suspending the march till the government itself comes forward and facilitates our visit,” he said.

He said they would avoid any confrontation with the administration that could lead to a disturbance of peace.

“By not facilitating our march, all our questions have been answered by the administration,” he said.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the protection of tribal populations allows the creation of autonomous development councils that administer these areas with powers to make laws on land, forest management, agriculture, etc.

