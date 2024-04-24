Ladakh CEO reviews Lok Sabha poll preparedness

Jammu, April 23
Chief Electoral Officer, Ladakh, Yetindra M Maralkar chaired a review meeting regarding issues related to the deployment and arrangement of security personnel in the UT during the Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting was attended by DIG SJ Mehmood, ITBP DIG Vijay Deswal, Leh SSP Shruti Arora, Ladakh RTO Mohd Nazir Sheikh among others.
The CEO reviewed the preparedness regarding different types of arrangements required for the security personnel mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) like transportation, accommodation, and other basic requirements like food, drinking water and electricity.
He stressed that all necessary arrangements should be well in place before the elections so that the security forces can discharge their election duties comfortably. He also asked the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the two districts—Leh and Kargil—to submit their proposals regarding other necessary arrangements like air ambulance, oxygen cylinders, and help and cooperation from other departments.
He also took stock of the number of companies of security forces required from outside Ladakh to conduct the Lok Sabha election smoothly in the UT.
