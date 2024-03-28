Lone: Will be an excellent step

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 27

Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday welcomed the statement of Home Minister Amit Shah about the removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act from the Valley.

Taking to X, Lone said: “The removal of AFSPA will be an excellent step. People of Kashmir will welcome it. Let us take Home Minister Amit Shah for his word and let us hope he honours his word.”

Without naming any party or politician, Lone said those Kashmiri political leaders who had ruled the region and brought AFSPA without revisiting it for decades should have “the decency of shutting up.”

“And to those Kashmiri leaders who ruled J&K and their national partners who brought in AFSPA and never took it back, can you please have the decency of shutting up,” Lone said.

