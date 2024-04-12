Narco-smuggling bid foiled in Rajouri, 8.5 kg heroin seized

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 11

In an incident setting a trademark of bravery, Village Defence Committee (VDC) members in a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district foiled a cross border narco-smuggling bid and seized 8.5 kg heroin.

The police said the VDC member in one of the villages, falling close to Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence, in Nowshera sector of Rajouri foiled a cross border narco smuggling bid that led to recovery of a massive consignment.

The narco smuggling bid was foiled in Makri village which falls in the territorial jurisdiction of police post Bhawani in Nowshera.

The police said in the dusk hours of April 10, a VDC member of Makri village after noticing four persons carrying a bag and moving in suspicious circumstances in the forward village raised the alarm.

Other residents of village reached there and a scuffle took place where they caught hold of a bag containing heroine like substance.

The suspects were identified as Naveen Kumar, Davinder and Shubam all residents of Makri village.

The police team after being telephonically informed regarding the matter by locals reached the spot along with Army and recovered the bag containing a consignment of heroin weighing around 8.5 kg, which was seized.

Subsequently, on a formal complaint a criminal case was registered under Sections 8/21/23 of the NDPS Act at Nowshera.

The three accused have been arrested while attempts were being made to nab the fourth accused. “The brave act of villagers not only determines their bravery but also their patriotic spirit. Alongside it, a cross LoC narcotics smuggling racket has also been busted with this,” the police said. The police was conducting the investigation into the incident.

