National Investigation Agency raid in J-K's Shopian in terror-related case

PTI

Srinagar, August 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a raid in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said.

The raid is going on in the house of Mohammad Yousuf Wani, resident of Chotigam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, the officials said.

They said Wani is a farmer.

