NC, Congress to fight Lok Sabha poll together, says Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 4

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Thursday said his party will fight Lok Sabha poll together with Congress in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Congress will support the National Conference in the elections as part of the INDIA alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Will win from Anantnag: Farooq A day after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that her party would contest all three seats in the Kashmir division, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday that his party would register a win in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Abdullah took part in meetings and rallies in support of the Congress candidates who are contesting the two seats in the Jammu division. Both the NC and PDP have announced they will not contest in Jammu and will not allow division of votes

"The Congress has assured us of its support for all National Conference candidates. Shortly, we will be in New Delhi, and it’s crystal clear that both the NC and Congress will contest these five seats together, ensuring victory for our candidates,” Omar Abdullah said talking to reporters here after addressing youth wing at the party headquarters at Nawai Subh.

“As you’ve noticed, Dr Farooq Abdullah is absent today as he is campaigning for candidates in Jammu. We will spare no effort to ensure the success of Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur constituencies. Likewise, the Congress has pledged their support to us, cementing our collaborative efforts,” Omar added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar