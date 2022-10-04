Officials in cahoots with mafia, says PDP

PTI

Srinagar, October 3

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that some officials, including from police, in Jammu and Kashmir were in cahoots with the mining mafia who had been flouting the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Talking to reporters in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, Mufti said mining of sand and stones was being done in the Doodhganga stream beyond the permissible limits.

“The mining is done by contractors mostly at night. While mining is allowed only up to two metres, they go 20-25 metres deep which is against the directions of the NGT,” Mufti said. “Some police officials and a few from the J&K's mining department are in cahoots with these contractors,” she added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said such activities had been causing irrigation problems, plundering streams and rivers.

“There is a mafia... big contractors from outside have got these contracts who have sub-contracted them to local contractors,” she said.

She said the contractors were using heavy machines like excavators which are not allowed as mining has to be done manually.

