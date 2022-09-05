Pak repatriates Poonch man

PTI

Jammu, September 4

Suffering from mental illness, Mohd Rashid, a 30-year-old resident of Degwar-Terwan village in Poonch, was repatriated by Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed the LoC, officials said on Sunday.

Rashid was reported missing by his family on August 30. The Pakistani army handed him over to its Indian counterparts at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in presence of civil officials and the police on Saturday. He was later united with his family, officials said.

They said this was the second time in the past few years that the man slipped across the border but was safely returned to his family.