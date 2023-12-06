Plea seeking death penalty for Yasin listed for February

PTI

New Delhi, December 5

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on February 14 a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror-funding case. The court directed that Malik, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, shall join the court proceedings virtually.

Serving life sentence A Delhi trial court had awarded life sentence to Yasin Malik for terror funding on May 24, 2022 after pronouncing him guilty of various offences under the UAPA and the IPC.

Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA. Seeking death sentence, the NIA emphasises that a terrorist can’t be given life term just because he pleads guilty.

Noting that none appeared on behalf of Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief currently serving a life term in the case, a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Shalinder Kaur adjourned the matter until February 14 next year.

On May 29, the high court had issued notice to Malik on NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him and sought his presence before it on the next date. Subsequently, the jail authorities had filed an application seeking permission for his virtual appearance on the grounds that he was a “very high risk prisoner” and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety. The request was allowed by the high court.

A trial court here had awarded life sentence to Malik in the case on May 24, 2022 after pronouncing him guilty of various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the IPC. Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under anti-terror law UAPA. Appealing against the sentence, the NIA has emphasised that a terrorist cannot be awarded life sentence only because he has pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through trial.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Yasin Malik