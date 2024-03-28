Poonch blast: 2 detained for grilling

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, March 27

Two suspects were detained in connection with a blast in the vicinity of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

The blast triggered by a handmade crude substance took place in a lane adjacent to a religious place in the vicinity of the district hospital in Poonch town late Tuesday night, causing panic among locals.

Police and army personnel along with forensic experts had rushed to the scene to investigate the nature of the blast.

“We have received information of a suspected small intensity explosion-like sound from an area near Poonch hospital. Necessary investigation into the matter has been set into motion to ascertain the exact nature of the blast,” a police spokesman said.

He said the blast was apparently caused by a handmade crude substance. Officials said two suspected persons were detained for questioning in connection with the explosion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch