Rahul Bhat's killing: Kashmiri Pandits take out protest march in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 21
Kashmiri Pandits took out a protest march on Saturday against the killing of Rahul Bhat and staged a sit-in in front of the famous clock tower at Lal Chowk demanding justice for the slain government employee.
Rahul Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 20120-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on May 12.
Kashmiri Pandits assembled near Bund in the Lal Mandi area of the city and held a puja for Bhat on the banks of the Jhelum river, following which they began to march towards Lal Chowk.
After reaching Lal Chowk, the protesters held a sit-in demanding justice for Bhat and strict action against the authorities in Budgam as well as the assailants.
Raising slogans against the administration, they also demanded that Kashmiri Pandits, who got jobs under the Prime Minister’s package, be relocated.
Later, the protestors marched to the BJP’s state office in the Jawahar Nagar area of the city, held a sit-in outside it and raised slogans against the party.
The protestors dispersed peacefully afterwards.
Protests have been held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir over the killing of Bhat as well as the “failure” of the administration in providing security to Kashmiri Pandit employees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7
Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...
Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul’s ‘arrogant IFS’ remark
Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...
Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case
Was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social me...
Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule
Morrison quits as Liberal Party leader after loss, survey on...
Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case
The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...