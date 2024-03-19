Security beefed up in Baramulla

Baramulla, March 18
Extra security measures have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency for incident-free elections during the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Monday.
Addressing a joint press conference with Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa here, Baramulla SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure said stringent security measures are in place here as the Baramulla parliamentary constituency is surrounded by the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) border.
“Keeping in view the past experience, extra security measures will be taken so that people could exercise their right to franchise in a free and secure atmosphere,” the SSP said. The SSP said requisition for providing additional forces has been sent and the administration would ensure incident-free elections.
