 Security forces on toes in J&K as terror threat inputs received : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Security forces on toes in J&K as terror threat inputs received

Security forces on toes in J&K as terror threat inputs received

Security forces on toes in J&K as terror threat inputs received


Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 14

Security forces and intelligence agencies are on their toes ahead of the first phase of election in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency as inputs have been received that terrorists might try to disrupt peace in the Union Territory to send a message to the world that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not peaceful.

Intelligence agencies have received many inputs that terrorists, specifically in Rajouri and Poonch area, which are although not in Udhampur LS constituency, may try to create an atmosphere of fear during the elections. There are reports of over 15 trained ultras present in these twin districts along the LOC. Many terror incidents have also taken place in these areas in recent past and the culprits are on the loose as of now.

The Army intelligence and police has also identified former Over Ground Workers (OGWs), a list of which has also been shared with sister agencies in some of the restive districts of Jammu division. Families of terrorists, who are now operating from Pakistan Occupied J&K (PoJK), are also being watched by intelligence agencies.

Many ultras, specifically from Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, had gone to Pakistan many years ago and are since operating from there. It has been reliably learnt that the security forces may act against the OGWs who were part of terror outfits in the past and had surrendered later. The step is likely to be taken to ensure there was no breach of peace in these districts where agencies have picked up signs of revival of terrorism.

With the elections in J&K to take place in different phases starting from April 19, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to secure all areas.

Security forces had on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Mahore of Reasi district and recovered explosives and arms from there. The agencies are also keeping a close watch along the LoC and International Border (IB) so that no smuggling of weapons or narcotics could take place. Money procured from sale of narcotics sent from Pakistan is used in terror activities in J&K.

Ultras may try to disturb peace: Reports

  • Inputs have been received that terrorists might try to disrupt peace in J&K to send a message that situation is not peaceful
  • Intelligence agencies have received information that over 15 trained ultras are present in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch and may try to create an atmosphere of fear
  • Army intelligence and police have also identified former overground workers, a list of which has also been shared with sister agencies
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha #Udhampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana