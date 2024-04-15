Security forces on toes in J&K as terror threat inputs received

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 14

Security forces and intelligence agencies are on their toes ahead of the first phase of election in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency as inputs have been received that terrorists might try to disrupt peace in the Union Territory to send a message to the world that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not peaceful.

Intelligence agencies have received many inputs that terrorists, specifically in Rajouri and Poonch area, which are although not in Udhampur LS constituency, may try to create an atmosphere of fear during the elections. There are reports of over 15 trained ultras present in these twin districts along the LOC. Many terror incidents have also taken place in these areas in recent past and the culprits are on the loose as of now.

The Army intelligence and police has also identified former Over Ground Workers (OGWs), a list of which has also been shared with sister agencies in some of the restive districts of Jammu division. Families of terrorists, who are now operating from Pakistan Occupied J&K (PoJK), are also being watched by intelligence agencies.

Many ultras, specifically from Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, had gone to Pakistan many years ago and are since operating from there. It has been reliably learnt that the security forces may act against the OGWs who were part of terror outfits in the past and had surrendered later. The step is likely to be taken to ensure there was no breach of peace in these districts where agencies have picked up signs of revival of terrorism.

With the elections in J&K to take place in different phases starting from April 19, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to secure all areas.

Security forces had on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Mahore of Reasi district and recovered explosives and arms from there. The agencies are also keeping a close watch along the LoC and International Border (IB) so that no smuggling of weapons or narcotics could take place. Money procured from sale of narcotics sent from Pakistan is used in terror activities in J&K.

