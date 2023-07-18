 Three govt employees sacked for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Three govt employees sacked for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities

Three govt employees sacked for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities

Allegedly worked with Pak-based militants, raised funds for them

Three govt employees sacked for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Srinagar, July 17

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees, including the Kashmir University public relations officer, for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

The three employees have been identified as Kashmir University PRO Faheem Aslam, revenue department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and police constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker, they said.

The officials said the services of the three have been terminated due to a number of charges, including for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, providing logistics to militants, propagating militant ideology, raising finances for militancy and furthering secessionist agenda.

The government has invoked 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to sack the three government employees after the investigation established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan's ISI and terror outfits, the officials said. "Aslam is a diehard secessionist who not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has also been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in the Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said several of Aslam's social media posts demonstrated his hatred for the country and mentioned the security forces as "Indian Occupational Forces".

In three separate orders, the J&K administration said the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, while reacting to the development, said the L-G administration was "institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K". "Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of terror links at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. It's being done by misusing and invoking Article 311(2)b of the Constitution," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday welcomed the dismissal of three government employees in the Kashmir valley over alleged terror links.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

7
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

8
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Australia pulls out of hosting

Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Chandy died on Tuesday morning


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks