Three govt employees sacked for indulging in ‘anti-national’ activities

PTI

Srinagar, July 17

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees, including the Kashmir University public relations officer, for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

The three employees have been identified as Kashmir University PRO Faheem Aslam, revenue department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and police constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker, they said.

The officials said the services of the three have been terminated due to a number of charges, including for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, providing logistics to militants, propagating militant ideology, raising finances for militancy and furthering secessionist agenda.

The government has invoked 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to sack the three government employees after the investigation established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan's ISI and terror outfits, the officials said. "Aslam is a diehard secessionist who not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has also been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in the Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said several of Aslam's social media posts demonstrated his hatred for the country and mentioned the security forces as "Indian Occupational Forces".

In three separate orders, the J&K administration said the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, while reacting to the development, said the L-G administration was "institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K". "Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of terror links at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. It's being done by misusing and invoking Article 311(2)b of the Constitution," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Monday welcomed the dismissal of three government employees in the Kashmir valley over alleged terror links.

