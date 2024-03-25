Time for united struggle against BJP, says CPM

Jammu, March 24

Senior CPM leader MY Tarigami on Sunday requested the secular parties in Jammu and Kashmir to come together for a “bold and united” struggle against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tarigami, a former legislator, claimed that attempts are being made to politicise the armed forces and said “such a thing is not good for the country”.

“We appeal to all secular parties, social groups and even individuals having some influence in Jammu and Kashmir to join hands for a bold and united struggle to show the door to the BJP, which has snatched our constitutional and democratic rights and downgraded the historic state,” he said.

Tarigami said a message needs to be conveyed that what the BJP has done is not “acceptable to us.” “We have to overcome our differences and unite and make the BJP pay for its deeds. The BJP has not done justice with us and they deserve no confidence,” the CPM leader said, adding the secular opposition parties should understand that this is an “existential fight to save democracy”.

Asking the people to take a cue from the ongoing agitation in Ladakh where both Leh and Kargil districts came on the same page for their four-point demand, including statehood and sixth schedule of the Constitution, he said “the people of Jammu and Kashmir divisions also need to raise united voice in a democratic way for safeguarding our rights, the future and the identity”.

Welcoming the setting up of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc despite vast diversity, political ambitions and ideological differences, Tarigami said the unity of the people can save the country from the misrule of the present dispensation.

“The BJP is desperately trying to make opposition parties dysfunctional by brazenly using agencies like the ED, CBI, I-T and falsely implicating them in different cases. They are organising defection in the opposition parties and arresting indiscriminately even the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the Opposition parties,” he said. — PTI

