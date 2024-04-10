Two killed as truck hits motorcycles in Udhampur

Jammu, April 9
Two people were killed and as many were injured on Tuesday when a speeding truck hit their motorcycles on Dhar road in Udhampur district, police said.
The victims, aged between 24 and 26 years, were heading for Sukrala Mata temple on two motorcycles to pay their obeisance on the start of ‘Chaitra Navratri’ when they were hit by the Kashmir-bound truck near Dhudar Nallah, a police official said.
Rohit Singh and Shubham Samotra, residents of Udhampur, died on the spot, while the other two, Ajay Kumar and Sunil Kumar were injured and shifted to hospital, he said.
The erring driver was arrested and a case was registered against him, he added.
