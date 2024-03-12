2 booked on rape charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating officer Inspector Kamlesh Kaur said that the suspects had been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Sango Wal village falling under the Bilge police station, and Usha Rani, a resident of Nakodar city. In her complaint to the police, the victim’s said the suspect forcibly raped her minor daughter by threatening her. When she got pregnant, Usha, a quack, performed the abortion. A case had been registered. OC

Boy’s burnt body found, probe on

Phagwara: A partially burnt body of an unidentified boy was found near a drain near Khajurala here late on Sunday evening. Hands and legs of the deceased were tied with ropes. Mandip Singh, a villager, told the police that he, along with his friend Kuldip Singh, was on an evening walk when they spotted a body tied with ropes. The police registered a case and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. OC

Pipes stolen from hospital

Phagwara: Copper pipes were reportedly stolen from Mother & Child Care Hospital, Phagwara, in broad daylight on Sunday. This is the second theft incident at the hospital within three months. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor trader and recovered 57 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession on Sunday night. The suspect, identified as Sohan Lal, a resident of Rattanpura locality in Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint. The police have impounded his scooter. A case has been registered. OC

55-yr-old man goes missing

Phagwara: A 55-year-old man, a resident of Bopa Rai Kalan village, has been missing for the past three days. Surjit Singh told the police that his brother Paramjit Singh, who was mentally upset, left the house without informing anyone, but did not return. He was. Investigating officer Janak Raj said a missing report had been registered.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara