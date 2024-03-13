2 drug smugglers land in police net

Phagwara, March 12
The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 6,650 intoxicant tablets from his possession last night.
Vatsala Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, said the suspect, identified as Mandip Kumar, a resident of Wazidowal village near Phagwara, was nabbed at a check-point on the Maal Godaam road. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.
In another case, Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered one kilogram of opium from his possession last night.
The suspect, identified as Mandip Yadav of Bihar, and presently residing in Sahni village here, was nabbed near Law Gate, Miherru. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the suspect.
