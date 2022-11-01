21 days after UP man thrown off bus, no FIR

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

Coming to the aid of a 35-year-old UP-based migrant who recently suffered injuries after being thrown off the roof of a bus, former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia on Monday demanded action against the accused.

Kalia along with Subedar Yadav, the employer of victim Vipan Kumar Singh, and parents of the victim, levelled allegations of lackadiasical attitude of police officials. Kalia said the incident occurred on October 10, and an MLR report had been submitted to the police the next day, still no FIR had been lodged on the matter.

Vipan Kumar has undergone two surgeries and is still not in a position to speak. Vipan’s father Peshkar Singh, who arrived here from UP after getting the information, said he too had submitted a complaint with Surya Enclave Police Post officials, but to no avail.

Employer of the victim, Subedar Yadav, said that on the night of October 10 he got a call that Vipan had been thrown off the roof of a parked bus near JC Resorts and was badly injured. He said when he reached the site, Vipan was conscious and had shared that the owner of the UP-based private bus, its driver and three others had called him for a booze party and later threw him off the bus.

Yadav said he along with the father of the victim had met the Police Commissioner on October 27. After which the matter was marked to the DCP. “To date, there hasn't been any headway in the case,” he rued.

ACP Central Nirmal Singh said, "I have no information regarding the incident. They should have approached me. I would have surely helped them. I will talk to officials concerned."