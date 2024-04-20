6 of vehicle-lifters’ gang arrested, 12 stolen two-wheelers seized

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 19

The city and Chabbewal police have arrested six accused belonging to a vehicle-lifters’ gang and recovered 12 stolen two-wheelers from them. Giving information in this regard, Inspector Deepak Sharma, in-charge, city police station, said they had received secret information that two of the accused were coming towards Bhangi Choa with a stolen Activa. He said that the police set up a special blockade under ASI Jaswinder Singh. When the police stopped the two accused riding an Activa and investigated, the vehicle was found to have been stolen.

During the interrogation, the accused were identified as Yelim Bhatti, a resident of Mohalla Gobindgarh (Bahadurpur) and Yashpal, a resident of Jagatpura. He said that after presenting the alleged accused in court, they obtained a two-day police remand and interrogated them. He told the police that he along with Navdeep Singh alias Navi, a resident of Chauhal, stole the vehicle. Ajaib Singh, in-charge of Udhar police station, Chabbewal, said that on April 16, during singer Satinder Sartaj’s show in village Bajrawar, complaints were received regarding theft of three bikes.

After thorough investigation, the police arrested Jasveer Singh alias Jagroop Singh, Balveer Singh alias Bunty, a resident of Bhilowal and Jujhar Singh alias Jimmy, a resident of Bajrawar and interrogated them. Seven vehicles were recovered including the three bikes. He said that the accused will be interrogated further.

