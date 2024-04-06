Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

A student died while his friend suffered serious injuries after the bike they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the main Garhshankar-Nangal road.

The deceased has been identified as Harmanjeet Singh (19), a resident of Shahpur, while

his friend has been identified as Narinderjeet Singh, a resident of the same village.

According to information, Harmanjeet and Narinderjeet were going on a motorcycle to appear for an exam at a college in Garhshankar. When they reached near Garhi Matto village, an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler.

Harmanjeet died on the spot, while his friend Narinderjeet suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital Garhshankar.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.

