BJP inducts SAD, LIP turncoats

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

A large number of leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) joined the Bharatiya Janta Party in presence of state party president Ashwani Sharma here on Tuesday.

Among those who joined the party were past Youth Akali Dal president of Barnala, Taranjit Singh Duggal, ex-vice president of Student Organisation of India Parampreet Singh Sidhu, core committee member of Youth Akali Dal, Baljit Singh Ranu, among others.

The state BJP committee met with the newly appointed team of Jalandhar for the first time today. The new team was introduced to the Punjab general secretaries Jeewan Gupta, Bikramjit Singh Cheema, Mona Jaiswal and Rajesh Bagha. Sharma told the new team to set up booth-level committees within one week. Sharma stressed that it was clear that the AAP had failed to deliver good governance. “We need to send this message to every household ahead of the MC polls. The teams must ensure the reach of the BJP workers to every doorstep,” he said.

The state president said, “The state BJP has delegated important duties to all its office-bearers, who would also lead the party to victory in the Parliamentary elections in 2024.”

#ashwani sharma #Barnala #BJP #shiromani akali dal