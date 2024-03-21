Briver booked for rash driving

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified car driver on the charges of rash driving, endangering the life and safety of others. Amrit, a resident of Batura village, complained to the police that an unidentified car driver, who was driving his vehicle fast, hit his nephew Danial near a rice mill on the Nurmahal-Jandiala road on the evening of March 17, leaving him seriously injured. Investigating Officer Varinder Mohan Singh said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public road), 337 and 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified driver. OC

One booked for kidnapping youth

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified man on the charge of kidnapping and confining a youth. Charan Singh, a resident of Mannakpur village, complained to the police that an unidentified person kidnapped his son Pritam Singh (31) on March 15 and confined him somewhere. Investigating Officer Puran Singh said a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Seven booked on charge of assault

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked seven persons, including two women, for assaulting a villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Varinder Mohan Singh said the suspects, were identified as Kamaljit, wife of Tota Ram, their son Karan, Mota Ram, Bindu Aman, Kartik, Gairi and Mota Ram’s wife, all residents of Nahal village. Kulwinder Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on March 17 and assaulted him. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with weapons), 452 (house trespass), 427 (mischief) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Two proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last many years. Investigating Officer Davinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Som Lal, alias Soma, a resident of Warianna Dona village under the Kapurthala Sadar police station. He was wanted in a murder case registered in 2019. The Lohian Khas police also arrested a PO, identified as Ramesh, a resident of Rame village under the Shahkot police station. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling. OC

Youth held for minors rape

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a youth who kidnapped a minor. SHO Jai Pal said the victim was rescued from the clutches of suspect. The SHO said Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, a resident of Jahangir village, was booked for rape on the basis of the victim's statement. The SHO said a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against suspect.

