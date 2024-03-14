Cash snatched from petrol pump employee, 6 booked

Phagwara, March 13
The Lohian Khas police have booked six unidentified persons on the charge of snatching cash from a salesman at a petrol pump. In his complaint to the police, Rajesh Kumar, a salesman at a petrol pump on the Jalandhar Road, said six unidentified persons, who were carrying sharp weapons, clubs and a toy pistol, barged into the office last night. The suspects attacked him and snatched Rs 4,000 from him before fleeing the spot.
A case under Sections 379-B and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
