Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), Atlanta, has honoured Upkirat Singh Multani, a student of city-based Cambridge International Foundation School, with the Superior Academic Achievement Award.

The Class XII student has also bagged a scholarship for lifelong studies in the US. The award was conferred by NSHSS co-founder and president James W Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honoured to recognise the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Upkirat has demonstrated to achieve this level of academic excellence. He is now a member of a unique community of scholars that represents our best hopes for the future,” said Lewis.

Navsandeep Kaur, mother of Upkirat, who works as superintendent in the Municipal Corporation, informed that after undergoing a rigorous evaluation of his mental acumen and responding aptly, he was asked to provide his Class X marksheet, where he had secured an A+ in all subjects.

Upkirat said the membership would open new opportunities for him to explore and gain knowledge.