Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Jalandhar, August 31
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), Atlanta, has honoured Upkirat Singh Multani, a student of city-based Cambridge International Foundation School, with the Superior Academic Achievement Award.
The Class XII student has also bagged a scholarship for lifelong studies in the US. The award was conferred by NSHSS co-founder and president James W Lewis.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honoured to recognise the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Upkirat has demonstrated to achieve this level of academic excellence. He is now a member of a unique community of scholars that represents our best hopes for the future,” said Lewis.
Navsandeep Kaur, mother of Upkirat, who works as superintendent in the Municipal Corporation, informed that after undergoing a rigorous evaluation of his mental acumen and responding aptly, he was asked to provide his Class X marksheet, where he had secured an A+ in all subjects.
Upkirat said the membership would open new opportunities for him to explore and gain knowledge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem