Cops, paramilitary forces hold flag march in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, March 28
The Commissionerate Police conducted a flag march here today. The personnel of the district police and paramilitary forces took part in the march on vehicles to enhance security measures in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The march, which spanned the west sub-division of the Jalandhar Commissionerate, aimed to fortify security measures and instil a sense of confidence among residents.
Under the supervision of ACP (West), at least 80 personnel, including SHOs from Division No. 5 police stations, Bhargo Camp, and Basti Bawa Khel and paramilitary forces, participated in the march to demonstrate the readiness and capability of the security forces for the elections to the lower House of the parliament.
Officials claimed that the primary goal was to reassure the public about the commitment of the police and paramilitary forces to conduct the elections fairly and without any intimidation or fear.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore
The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income T...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader
In a digital media briefing, Sunita says her husband has cha...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...