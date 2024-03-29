Cops, paramilitary forces hold flag march in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

The Commissionerate Police conducted a flag march here today. The personnel of the district police and paramilitary forces took part in the march on vehicles to enhance security measures in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The march, which spanned the west sub-division of the Jalandhar Commissionerate, aimed to fortify security measures and instil a sense of confidence among residents.

Under the supervision of ACP (West), at least 80 personnel, including SHOs from Division No. 5 police stations, Bhargo Camp, and Basti Bawa Khel and paramilitary forces, participated in the march to demonstrate the readiness and capability of the security forces for the elections to the lower House of the parliament.

Officials claimed that the primary goal was to reassure the public about the commitment of the police and paramilitary forces to conduct the elections fairly and without any intimidation or fear.

