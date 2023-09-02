Dengue Threat: Ensure water doesn’t stagnate in surroundings: ADC to people

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 1

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday said the spread of dengue could be effectively checked if everyone would spend a few minutes to ensure that there was no stagnant clean water in their houses and surroundings.

Talking to mediapersons here, he urged the residents to inspect their homes and surroundings for any possible source of stagnant clean water that could lead to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. He said this would save themselves and others from dengue.

He said the dengue mosquito had a range of 200 meters and so if people would check their houses and encourage others to do the same, it would strengthen the fight against the vector-borne disease. He said everyone must ensure that desert coolers, flowerpots, fridge trays and other containers in their houses carried no clean stagnant water.

Panchal said Phagwara had witnessed 76 positive cases so far and the disease was largely under control than in previous years. He instructed the officials concerned to actively observe Friday as a dry day and asked the Education Department to sensitize the students in schools about the symptoms and prevention of dengue.

He asked the Senior Medical Officers to lead the dry day drive in their areas to tackle the disease. Meanwhile, Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said only nine patients were admitted with symptoms of dengue positive in the local Civil Hospital while as per official records collected from private hospitals, 67 dengue cases were being treated in private hospitals at present. It was learnt that the number of dengue patients belonging to Phagwara admitted in private hospitals of Phagwara, Jalandhar and Ludhiana was much higher.

Meanwhile, one 19-year-old boy, identified as Aman Kumar, a resident of Rattanpura Mohalla, was brought dead to the Civil Hospital with suspected dengue fever. When contacted, Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said a team of Asha Workers would be sent to the residence of the victim on Saturday to confirm whether it was a dengue case or died due to viral fever.

#dengue #Phagwara