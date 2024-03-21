Drug smuggler held with 200 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 20

The police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 200 gram of heroin from his possession on Tuesday night.

The suspect, identified as Raghbir Kumar, alias Raghu, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Khalwara cut. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara