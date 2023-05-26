Food Commission member holds inspection of anganwadis, schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Member, Punjab State Food Commission, Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal on Thursday conducted checking of mid-day meal at different schools in the district. He also inspected the quality of food being provided to children, expecting women and lactating mothers at anganwadi centres besides checking the ration depots wherein he issued on-the-spot necessary directions to the officials concerned.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, the member visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Bhargo Camp, Government Primary School, Wadala, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Wadala, Government Primary School, Kot Sadiq, and Government High Smart School, Kot Sadiq where he laid emphasis on maintaining the quality of mid-day meal in schools.

He said that cleanliness should be taken care of while preparing and serving food to children. He also tested the mid-day meal himself and got feedback from the students about the quality of food.

Meanwhile, he reviewed the working of the ROs installed for drinking water in the schools and issued instructions for their timely maintenance.

The officials of the education department informed the Punjab State Food Commission Member that

mid-day meal is served at a total of 946 and 490 primary and upper primary schools.

Dhaliwal also visited the anganwadi centres at Bhargo Camp and Kanshi Nagar localities and obtained information about the diet being given to children, expecting women and lactating mothers. Later, he inspected the ration depots at Bhargo camp and Buta Pind and gave necessary instructions to the depot holders.

He also directed officials to display banners at schools, anganwadi centres and ration depots to create maximum awareness among the masses about the facilities being provided. He also asked to display complaint numbers at these banners so that people can lodge their grievances in case they do not get the facilities mentioned.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department informed that there are as many as 2,79,160 smart ration card holders in the district under which 10,71,714 beneficiaries are availing the benefit of this scheme. He further directed the officials to remove the flaws found during the checking with immediate effect as the checking will continue even in future to give maximum benefit to the masses.