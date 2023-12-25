Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

Garhshankar, December 24
Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in the godown of Mata Shitla Household and Plastic Wholesale at Adda Jhungian on the Garhshankar-Nangal Road here last night.
Deepak Rana, a resident of Mazari village in Adda Jhungian, who runs Mata Shitla Household and Plastic Wholesale shop, has built a warehouse near the CHC, Beenwal.
People, who saw flames emanating from the warehouse last night, informed Rana about the fire. By the time Rana and others reached the spot, the fire had spread. Attempts were made to extinguish the flames by sprinkling water from a water tanker, but to no avail. People, who gathered there, took out goods from the adjacent godown.
After getting information, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the flames under control.
Rana claimed that he suffered losses worth lakhs. Captain Bakshish Singh, owner of the building, said its walls developed cracked and the roof also got damaged.
ASI Vasdev, in-charge of the Beenwal police post, said on the statements of the building owner, a case had been registered and further investigations were on into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...