Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, December 24

Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in the godown of Mata Shitla Household and Plastic Wholesale at Adda Jhungian on the Garhshankar-Nangal Road here last night.

Deepak Rana, a resident of Mazari village in Adda Jhungian, who runs Mata Shitla Household and Plastic Wholesale shop, has built a warehouse near the CHC, Beenwal.

People, who saw flames emanating from the warehouse last night, informed Rana about the fire. By the time Rana and others reached the spot, the fire had spread. Attempts were made to extinguish the flames by sprinkling water from a water tanker, but to no avail. People, who gathered there, took out goods from the adjacent godown.

After getting information, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the flames under control.

Rana claimed that he suffered losses worth lakhs. Captain Bakshish Singh, owner of the building, said its walls developed cracked and the roof also got damaged.

ASI Vasdev, in-charge of the Beenwal police post, said on the statements of the building owner, a case had been registered and further investigations were on into the matter.

#Nangal