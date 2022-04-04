Health team collects samples of milk products in district

Tribune News Service

Kathar/Dampur, April 3

On the directive of Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla to check adulteration across the state, a food team led by Hoshiarpur District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh on Sunday evening carried out checking at sweet shops here from where they collected samples of milk and other food products.

The teams started the checking from Kathar with taking samples of paneer and burfi from a sweet shop situated in main bazaar followed by sampling at another sweet shop in Adampur main market.

Giving details, Dr Lakhvir Singh said the Food Commissioner, Punjab, had deputed them to collect samples of milk and milk products in Jalandhar district. He said sole purpose of these inspections was to ensure purity and quality of food products in larger public interest. The team would continue such surprise checks across Jalandhar district for the next two weeks as per the directions., he added/

He said they had collected six samples from Kathar and Adampur, including khoya burfi, desi ghee, paneer and chicken biryani, which were being sent to state lab at Kharar for further course of action.

Cautioning sweet shop owners and other shopkeepers involved in trade of selling milk and milk products, Dr Lakhvir Singh said they should get proper licence being issued by a competent authority at the Civil Surgeon Office, Jalandhar..

He also appealed them to sell or make available pure, hygienic and quality food products to people to make this drive envisioning healthy Punjab a success. “The collective efforts against adulteration can prove a boon for society. So all of us should come forward for this noble cause,” he added.

The team was accompanied by the Food Safety Officers Raman Virdi and Rashu Mahajan, Swasthya Sahayaks Naresh Kumar and Ram Lubhaya.