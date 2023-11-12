 Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested : The Tribune India

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 11

The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 100 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 50 lakh in the international market from their possession last night. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh said the arrested peddlers were identified as Vijay Singh and Anil Kumar, both residents of Amritsar. The suspects were nabbed when they were coming on a bike bearing registration number PB-02EB-1705 near City Heart Hotel on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road at a check-point, the SP said. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested suspects.

In the second case, the police arrested another drug peddler and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession last night. The arrested suspect was identified as Ramji Lal, a resident of Onkar Nagar, Phagwara. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act against the arrested suspect.

#Phagwara

