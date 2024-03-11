Hit by speeding car, biker dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving and mischief. Jasjit Singh, a resident of Sadik Pur village, told the police that the suspect, who was driving the car rashly and negligently, hit a motorcycle being driven by his father Satam Singh on the evening of March 8. He died in the road mishap. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public road), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC has been registered. OC

6 booked for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a former woman sarpanch and five others for illegally selling earth. The suspects had been identified as Sarabjit Kaur, former sarpanch of Narang Pur village, Ranjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shital Singh, Gurmukh Singh, and Balwant Singh, all residents of the same village. Baldev Singh, secretary of the Narang Pur village gram panchayat, told the police that the suspects were excavating earth illegally using a JCB machine and selling it. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man arrested under Mining Act

Phagwara: The Shahkot Bilga police have arrested a Hoshiarpur resident on the charge of illegal sand mining. The suspect has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Ghorre Waha village falling under the Tanda police station in Hoshiarpur. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the suspect was indulging in illegal sand mining and selling it on fake slips. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the IPC and Section 21 of the Punjab Mining Act has been registered against the suspect. The police also impounded a tipper loaded with illegal sand and a mobile phone. OC

2 travel agents booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a person of Rs 3.56 lakh on the pretext of sending his relative abroad. The suspects have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Aujla village falling under the Bilga police station, and his brother Gaurav Kumar. Vinoj Kumar, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, told the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that he paid Rs 3.56 to the suspects to facilitate his relative’s migration to Canada. The suspects neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

