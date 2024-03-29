Illegal colonisers selling off plots in Nangal Shama area

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal

Jalandhar, March 28

Even as the civic authorities look the other way, illegal colonisers are making a quick buck by selling off plots for residential and commercial purposes in Nangal Shama area falling near Rama Mandi here.

The Municipal Corporation teams had visited the site in mere eyewash and had removed only a part of the construction last week. The action was not seen as a deterrent and the colonisers and buyers have become active all over again. Construction work has resumed as officials of the MC and PUDA look the other way.

The plots have reportedly come up on agricultural land sold by a farmer to a developer without paying the requisite Change of Land Use (CLU) fee or development charges or even seeking RERA approval for the same. No board regarding the name of the colony or the coloniser can be seen around the site. The officials have so far not even put out a public notice asking people not to buy or construct any properties at the site.

The notice issued by the Assistant Town Planner (ATP) two weeks back is being seen as a cover-up as it does not mention the name of the coloniser or the exact location where the colony is coming up. It has been addressed to “Constructor, Nangal Shama, Rama Mandi Road”. The notice issued by the ATP mentions that the construction is a violation of PAPRA (Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation) Act and Sections 239 and 240 of the Punjab MC Act. The ATP has asked the coloniser to reply under the given time-frame but she does not mention any date for furnishing the reply, hence, giving an escape route and a long rope to the unauthorised coloniser.

Additional Commissioner Amarjit Bains said, “I shall get the matter checked. We shall get all work stopped immediately.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Nangal