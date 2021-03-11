JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator Ghanshyam Thori, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has demolished an unauthorised colony at Dhadda village here on Saturday.

The DC said a drive against illegal colonies had been launched in the district wherein stringent action was being taken against such offenders. Notice had also been served on the coloniser seeking explanation for this illegal act, following which appropriate action would be initiated by the authorities.

He said the JDA had also informed the Sub Registrar about the action against the colony at Dhadda village so that property registration pertaining to this illegal colony could be stopped with immediate effect. He said the Revenue Department had taken a serious note of mushrooming of llegal colonies, directing the Sub Registrar to not execute sale deeds until the no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued by the authorities.

The DC said illegal/unauthorised colonies were not only causing a huge revenue loss to the state exchequer, but also a fraud being inflicted on people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water, sewerage system, besides others.

The violations of these orders would be highly unwarranted and strict action taken against the erring officials, he added. The DC also noted that the orders were being issued to the police department to register FIRs against the colonisers who had not got their colonies regularised under the regularisation policy of the state government.