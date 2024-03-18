Man arrested for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 17

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a minor girl. Investigating Officer (IO) Harjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Dharminder Singh, alias Balu Rajput, a resident of Pati Jai Chand, Sahrinh village. A case has been registered.

In another case, the Bilga police have booked a person on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Paramjit, a resident of Mowai village. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding person.

