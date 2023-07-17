Man booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Manjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Nura, a resident of Aadhi village. Jasvir Kaur, a resident of the same village, said the suspect attacked her with a sharp weapon, following which she suffered injuries. The IO said a case has been registered. OC

7-year-old boy electrocuted

Phagwara: A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at Banga village on Saturday. The boy was plucking mangoes from a tree when he suddenly touched the hanging live electric wires. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem examination. OC

Man falls off train, injured

Phagwara: A passenger suffered serious injuries after falling from Malwa Express near the Phagwara railway station on Saturday. The victim, identified as Dharmendra Tiwari, a resident of Ludhiana, was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. OC

Bike thief in police net

Phagwara: The police arrested a motorcycle thief and recovered a stolen bike from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Vansh Tura, a resident of Darveshpind village near Phagwara. A case under has been registered. OC

Karyana store burgled

Phagwara: A karyana store, namely Padam Karyana Store, was reportedly burgled on the Bhularai road on Saturday night. Mahesh Gupta, owner of the store, told the police that he went home after closing his shop on Saturday night. When he came to open the shop on Sunday morning, he found it burgled. The burglars entered the shop after breaking open the shutter and took away goods worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The police have registered a case. OC

Man held with liquor boxes

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a person and recovered two boxes of illicit liquor from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep Gupta, a resident of Gobindpura in Phagwara. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 booked

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked the father-in-law of a woman on the charge of outraging her modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Salinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Bhoe Pur village. The victim complained to the police that her father-in-law molested her on May 18. A case under Sections 354-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding person.

