Man duped of Rs 1.20 lakh

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar Khas police have booked two women travel agents for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 1.20 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Nakodar DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk said the suspects were identified as Ranjit Kaur and Seema, both residents of Kotla Jangan village. The DSP said Sunni, a resident of Khiva village, complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that he paid

Rs 1.20 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his migration to Italy, but he was neither sent abroad nor his money was returned. The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the suspects after an inquiry. oc

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager and booked another person on the charge of cultivating poppy crop. Investigating officer (IO) Satpal said the suspect was identified as Hans Raj, alias Chirri, a resident of Meonwal village. He said the police received information that the suspect was cultivating poppy crop on his land. He said the police raided the spot and recovered plants of green poppy crop weighing 30.5 kg. He said a case under Sections 8(B), 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Hans Raj and Hari Ram, also a resident of Meonwal village, who was absconding. oc

Hoshiarpur: The district police have registered two cases against five suspects, including a mother and son duo, on the charges of fraud worth lakhs of rupees. Jatinder Singh had complained to the Garhdiwala police that Pushpinder Singh of Hardoneknama village, and Mohit Sharma and his mother Poonam Sharma of Premgarh, Hoshiarpur, defrauded him of Rs 17,17,528. The trio was booked by the police and probe initiated into the matter. In the second incident, Manish Kumar of Ahirana Khurd told the Mehtiana police that Sahil Khan of Bajra Colony, Ludhiana, and Mohammad Khan of Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, cheated him of Rs 61,199. After booking the duo, the police launched a probe into the matter. oc

Hoshiarpur: The district police have recovered large quantity of drugs and arrested five suspects in this connection. Following a secret information, the Mahilpur police arrested Kulwant Singh, a resident of Saila Khurd village, and recovered four boxes of liquor from him, meant for sale in Himachal Pradesh only. In another case, the police arrested Sukhmanpreet of Jassowal and Sunny of Saila Khurd village and recovered 280 intoxicating pills and 6 gm of intoxicating powder from them. In the third incident, the police arrested Ravi Kumar of Talwara and Gaurav Sharma of Sansarpur Terrace and recovered 460 grams of intoxicating powder from them.

