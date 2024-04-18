Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 17

As part of its drive against adulteration launched by Kapurthala SSP Vatsala Gupta, the police have booked three persons under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act for preparing adulterated milk at a dera of Gujjars near Panchhat village in the Phagwara sub-division here yesterday. The police later arrested one of the suspects.

Rawalpindi SHO Laabh Singh said the suspect had been identified as Hanif, a resident of Kharal-Kalan village near Bhogpur, Jalandhar, while his two accomplices, identified as Balal and Imam, both residents of Panchhat village, managed to escape.

The police have recovered 31 packets of substandard milk powder, a large bag full of milk powder, 60 packets of refined oil and a drum container from the dera.

SSP Gupta said the police, with the assistance of the Health Department, would continue its operation to nab those playing with the health of people. Dr Lehmber Ram, Senior Medical Officer, Phagwara, warned people indulging in adulteration to desist from this illegal activity.

