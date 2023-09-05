Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 4

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the bravehearts, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country, was launched in the Phagwara sub-division today by Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Som Parkash at Harbanspur-Jagjitpur village.

Wearing saffron turbans, Thakur and Som Parkash said the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ was being organised under the campaign during which 7,500 pots carrying soil from different corners of the country would be brought to the National Capital along with saplings. They said the campaign, ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’, would honour the memory of the brave men and women who laid down their lives for the country. A pot carrying soil, collected from different villages, was presented to both Union Ministers.

Thakur said soil would be collected from 30 crore houses. There were about 7,500 blocks in the country, and soil would be collected from every block. From October 1 to October 13, block-level programmes would be organised to collect the soil in urns. Soil would also be used for Amrit Vatika from Parliament to India Gate.

Later interacting with the media, Anurag Thakur said the Opposition alliance under the name of INDIA was merely running a propaganda for political benefits. Thakur said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country for misguiding them and making fake promises. Union Minister of State Som Parkash called for a united front against drugs in Punjab.

Former Mayor Arun Khosla, Rakesh Rathore and Nitin Chadha were among those present on the occasion.

