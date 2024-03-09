Migrant booked for bank fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Phagwara resident Bonu Parshad, the police have booked a West Bengal resident Raju Bauldass, under Section 420 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act for duping Rs 99,805.The complainant told the police that he realised the amount was missing from his account in October so he approached the bank and the police. After investigations, it was found that the amount was transferred online into the account of the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

Copper wire thief held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing copper wires from farmers’ motors. Investigating officer (IO) and Talwandi Sanghera police post in charge Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Gehlarr village. Simarnjit Singh, a resident of Parjian Kalan village, told the police that the suspect stole copper wire from his motor and adjoining motors. The IO said 6-kg copper wire was recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Two chemist shops burgled

Phagwara: Two medical shops were found reportedly burgled near the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, in the wee hours of Friday. Rajesh Kumar, owner of Bharat Medical Hall, told the police that a passerby saw the broken shutters of his shop and informed him around 4.30 am. When he came to his shop, he saw the broken shutters and his shop ransacked. The burglars took away cash worth around Rs 18,000 and escaped after breaking the CCTVs in the shop. Similarly, another medical shop, Bala Ji Medical Store, near the Civil Hospital was also found burgled. The owner of the shop said cash was found missing and CCTVs broken. The police have registered a case. OC

Drug addict found dead

Phagwara: A youth addicted to drugs was found dead near an Aam Aadmi Clinic in the posh locality of Hargobind Nagar in Phagwara on Friday evening. The deceased, identified as Kunal, a resident of Thapar Colony, was a fruit seller and was missing since Thursday. Mithilesh, father of the deceased, said he searched for him, but to no avail. He later informed the police on Friday. The deceased was reportedly taking drugs and was being treated at the Drug De-Addiction Centre. Emergency Medical Officer Dr Kirandeep Kaur said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after post-mortem examination. OC

#Phagwara #West Bengal