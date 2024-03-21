Motorcycle stolen

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 20

A motorcycle, bearing registration number PB-36B-2123, parked outside a pharmacy store near the bus stand was stolen last night. Vehicle owner Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur road here, told the police that he went to deliver medicines after parking his bike, but found it missing when he came out of the store. The police have registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of IPC in this regard.

