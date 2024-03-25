Narrow escape for motorists in Phagwara pile-up, traffic hit

Phagwara, March 24
Motorists had a narrow escape after five cars were involved in a pile-up here this afternoon. However, traffic remained disrupted between Phagwara and Phillaur for over an hour after the mishap.
As per the reports, the mishap took place when a motorist tried to save a dog resulting in the pile-up. No one suffered injuries in the mishap.
After getting information, the police reached the spot. They removed the five damaged vehicles from the road and resumed the traffic.
