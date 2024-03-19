Phagwara woman honoured in UK Parliament

Phagwara, March 18
After coming fifth in the Miss Great Britain pageant in 2022 and winning a 12-week transformation challenge conducted by Fittr, one of the largest online fitness communities, Rajni Singh, a native of Phagwara (Punjab), was bestowed with the IIW “She inspires” Award-2024 at a ceremony held at British Parliament on March 12.
The award is given in 18 categories to honour women from diverse backgrounds that have made remarkable contributions in various fields worldwide.
Rajni Singh was declared the second runners-up in the category “Spirited Fighter”.
Vijay Sondhi, ex-councillor of Phagwara and her father said here tonight that his daughter, a graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, moved to the United Kingdom after getting married in 2003.
Rajni, who is the mother to two teenagers, lives in a typical Indian Punjabi joint family. She overcame several health issues to win the title.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...