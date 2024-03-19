Phagwara woman honoured in UK Parliament

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 18

After coming fifth in the Miss Great Britain pageant in 2022 and winning a 12-week transformation challenge conducted by Fittr, one of the largest online fitness communities, Rajni Singh, a native of Phagwara (Punjab), was bestowed with the IIW “She inspires” Award-2024 at a ceremony held at British Parliament on March 12.

The award is given in 18 categories to honour women from diverse backgrounds that have made remarkable contributions in various fields worldwide.

Rajni Singh was declared the second runners-up in the category “Spirited Fighter”.

Vijay Sondhi, ex-councillor of Phagwara and her father said here tonight that his daughter, a graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, moved to the United Kingdom after getting married in 2003.

Rajni, who is the mother to two teenagers, lives in a typical Indian Punjabi joint family. She overcame several health issues to win the title.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Phagwara